Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%.

Shares of NYSE DS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 3,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,706. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.