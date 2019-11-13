Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 351,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after buying an additional 129,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.