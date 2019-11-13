Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,873. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

