Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.34.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,328. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

