Diversified Royalty Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.18. The company had a trading volume of 505,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.97. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.