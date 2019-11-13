Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRT. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
