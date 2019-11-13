Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRT. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.06 million and a P/E ratio of -62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.98.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

