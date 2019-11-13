Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 521.6% in October

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 521.6% from the September 30th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

DFFN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 6,898,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,978. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.03. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.