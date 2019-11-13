Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 521.6% in October

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 521.6% from the September 30th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.