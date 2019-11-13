Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEZ. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.47 ($8.68).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €5.82 ($6.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. Deutz has a twelve month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

