Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

DWNI traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.73 ($40.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,665 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.81 and its 200-day moving average is €35.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

