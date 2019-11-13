Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.89

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €32.89 ($38.24) and last traded at €32.85 ($38.19), with a volume of 310720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.75 ($38.08).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.47. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.23.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.