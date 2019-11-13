Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €68.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.57 ($68.11).

Shares of COP stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday, reaching €57.50 ($66.86). The stock had a trading volume of 96,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.37.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

