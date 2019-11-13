Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 8,976 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,381. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $286.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

