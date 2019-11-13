Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 18.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

PAYX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

