Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,944 shares of company stock worth $2,538,810 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,689. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

