Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

NEE traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.78. 923,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $239.89. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

