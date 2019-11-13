Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 2,015,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,088,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,506,506.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,965. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

