Daybreak Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Trading Down 3.2%

Daybreak Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:DBRM) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 133,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBRM)

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interests in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds a 30% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.