Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 441,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

