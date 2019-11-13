DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

