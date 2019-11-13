Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $83.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

