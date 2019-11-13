Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

DHR traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. 81,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

