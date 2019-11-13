Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,201,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $417,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,721,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock worth $7,259,600. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.