Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

