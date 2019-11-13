Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the last quarter.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

