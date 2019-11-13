Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $965,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

