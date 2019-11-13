Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

