Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $914,000 Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

