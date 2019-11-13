Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in UGI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after buying an additional 894,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in UGI by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after buying an additional 634,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 613,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 20,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.