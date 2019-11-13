D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,983.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $4,122,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.73.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

