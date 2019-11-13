D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,264 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $255.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

