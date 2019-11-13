D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 174.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.35.

MO stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

