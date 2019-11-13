D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,549 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.87% of City Office REIT worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 155.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

