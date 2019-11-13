D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $304,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Enbridge from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.