D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

FDX stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

