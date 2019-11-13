Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

