Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Position Boosted by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842,120 shares during the period. Ctrip.Com International accounts for approximately 6.9% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $61,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 368,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 29.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 233,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 78.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth about $142,052,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRP. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

