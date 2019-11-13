CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.18. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 53,125 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.92.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 192.89%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.