Critical Contrast: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) versus Eastgroup Properties (NASDAQ:EGP)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Eastgroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.22 million 8.47 $4.20 million N/A N/A Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 16.71 $88.50 million $4.67 27.99

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Eastgroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.32% 13.50% 7.73% Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02%

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Eastgroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastgroup Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus target price of $123.85, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Eastgroup Properties.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Eastgroup Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

