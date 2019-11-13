Critical Analysis: Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Hess Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:HESM)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp N/A -8.72% -1.48% Hess Midstream Partners 9.91% 2.53% 2.43%

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Hess Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.12 $465.31 million ($0.38) -76.63 Hess Midstream Partners $662.40 million 0.86 $372.30 million $1.27 16.32

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream Partners. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream Partners pays out 129.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rwe Ag Sp and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hess Midstream Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Rwe Ag Sp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.