Critical Analysis: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.62 million ($3.04) -3.11 ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 15.12 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -2.99

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.97%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 135.57%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -67.58% -54.67% ADMA Biologics -260.92% -203.21% -51.17%

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

