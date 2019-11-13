Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.00

Creightons plc (LON:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 188613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.91.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

