CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 372.78%.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

