CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Announces Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 372.78%.
CreditRiskMonitor.Com stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
About CreditRiskMonitor.Com
