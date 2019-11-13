Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.25

Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$32.25 ($22.87) and last traded at A$31.85 ($22.59), with a volume of 140134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$31.80 ($22.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$26.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

In other Credit Corp Group news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 33,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.90 ($20.49), for a total value of A$981,163.68 ($695,860.77). Also, insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.27 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of A$129,949.92 ($92,163.06). In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,434.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

