Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

