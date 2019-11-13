Creative Planning Makes New $831,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.40 million, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of -0.34. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,720. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

