Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

