Creative Planning Has $925,000 Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of City worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.