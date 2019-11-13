Creative Planning Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

