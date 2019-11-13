Creative Planning Acquires 17,600 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

