Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BREW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,078. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BREW. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

